Patricia E. McMillan



Patricia E. McMillan passed away Monday, August 10th at St. Elizabeth hospital, surrounded by her family. She is remembered by her loving husband of 49 years, Charles L. McMillan, her two wonderful children, Vanessa Klette, Charles P. McMillan and their spouses, Jonathan Klette and Lalithia Bhandarkar. She has left behind 4 beautiful grandchildren. Olivia and Zachary Klette, Marshall and Nikil McMillan. She is also remembered by her only living sibling, Phyllis Ross. She was a faithful witness of Jehovah and leaves behind a loving congregation in Walton, KY. She will be laid to rest Saturday morning, August 14, 2020 at 11am with viewing services beginning at 10am. The imitate family only to be at the layout, others who have known Patricia for many years, please send condolences by phone, text, or mail.









