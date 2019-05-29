Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mary Queen of Heaven Church
1150 Donaldson Hwy.
Erlanger, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Mary Queen of Heaven Church
1150 Donaldson Hwy.
Erlanger, KY
View Map
Patricia Fleek Obituary
Patricia Fleek

Erlanger - Patricia Ann Fleek, 77, passed away Thursday May 23, 2019 at St Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood KY. She was a member of Mary Queen of Heaven Church in Erlanger and was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert Lee Fleek. Survivors include her sons Gilbert Lee Fleek II of Union, William Thomas Fleek of Erlanger, Jeffrey Allen Fleek of Erlanger and Corey Martin Fleek of Crescent Springs, sister Shirley Mullen Dietrich of Denham Springs LA. Also surviving are her grandchildren. A memorial visitation will be held Friday May 31, 2019 from 12pm to 2pm with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at Mary Queen of Heaven Church in Erlanger. Burial of cremains will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations can be made to Mary Queen of Heaven Church 1150 Donaldson Hwy Erlanger, KY 41018. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 29, 2019
