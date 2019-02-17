Services
Evendale/Blue Ash/Sharonville/Reading Location - Cincinnati
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Patricia Friedman
Montgomery - Patricia Gail Friedman (nee McTaggart)Beloved wife of Alan "A.J." Friedman for 45 years. Devoted mother of her triplet sons, David, Keith and Aaron. Dear sister of Vic McTaggart of Chelmsford, Ontario, Canada and Margaret Rollins of Wahnapitae, Ontario, Canada. Sister-in-law of Irene Friedman of Oxford, Ohio. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Margaret McTaggart, and her brothers, Jesse and Ron. Departed on February 9, 2019, at the age of 77. Private services and burial were held. Memorial donations may be made in Pat's name to a . www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019
