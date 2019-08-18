|
|
Patricia "Patty" Giesler
Florence - Patricia "Patty" Anne Giesler, 65, of Florence, KY passed away August 14th, 2019. Patty was a teacher in Boone County Schools for 18 years and touched the lives of countless students before retiring in 2017. Besides teaching, Patty's generous and kind heart led her to foster kittens as they transitioned to "furever homes". Patty is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Robinson. Patty is survived by her husband of 45 years Jim Giesler, 1 daughter Erin Giesler, 1 brother William Robinson II, 1 sister Rhonda Robinson, and father William Robinson. Visitation will begin at 12PM, Saturday, August 24th with the Funeral Service held at 2PM at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Stray Animal Adoption Program (SAAP) at adoptastray.com. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019