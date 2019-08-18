Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Stith Funeral Home
7500 US 42
Florence, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Stith Funeral Home
7500 US 42
Florence, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Giesler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia "Patty" Giesler

Add a Memory
Patricia "Patty" Giesler Obituary
Patricia "Patty" Giesler

Florence - Patricia "Patty" Anne Giesler, 65, of Florence, KY passed away August 14th, 2019. Patty was a teacher in Boone County Schools for 18 years and touched the lives of countless students before retiring in 2017. Besides teaching, Patty's generous and kind heart led her to foster kittens as they transitioned to "furever homes". Patty is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Robinson. Patty is survived by her husband of 45 years Jim Giesler, 1 daughter Erin Giesler, 1 brother William Robinson II, 1 sister Rhonda Robinson, and father William Robinson. Visitation will begin at 12PM, Saturday, August 24th with the Funeral Service held at 2PM at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Stray Animal Adoption Program (SAAP) at adoptastray.com. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now