Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church
6474 Beechmont Ave.
Mt. Washington, OH
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church
6474 Beechmont Ave.
Mt. Washington, OH
1927 - 2020
Patricia Haase Davis, wife of the late Leland Davis. Patty leaves four children: Melissa Pobanz (the late John), Shelley Albiez, Christian Davis (Lori), and Timothy Davis (Carol) as well as grandchildren: Sean and Joshua Davis, Angela Albiez, Riley, Brady, and Ruby Davis. Patty graduated from Withrow HS in 1945 where she was presented the Withrow Honor Girl ring, which was given to the all-around outstanding female graduate of 1945. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati Teachers College in 1949 where she played varsity field hockey, basketball and was presented the UC senior class ring (The "C Ring") for the outstanding female graduate. Patty was a teacher at Evanston, IL High School and Withrow Junior High School. Patty truly lived out her motto, "Brighten the corner where you are." She had natural way of making others feel better for having just been in her presence. She will continue to be loved beyond words by her children and family. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church and . Service at Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church, 6474 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Fri. Feb. 28, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Thur. from 5-8 PM. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family and see www.tpwhite.com for complete obituary-biography.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
