Patricia Hedges
Cincinnati - Patricia Aretta Hedges (McClain) beloved wife of Herbert Lee Hedges Jr., loving mother of Tina Marie Hedges, Terrance Avore Hedges, and Tiffany Ann Hedges was called home on August 14, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Patricia was born on March 16, 1950 in Camp Dennison, Ohio. She was the third eldest of eight McClain sisters: Hazel, Cynthia, Yvonne, Kathleen, Andrea and Holly. She is preceded in death by parents Orville and Iona McClain, and sister Pamela McClain (1951-2015). Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Kemper Road Christian Church located at 11609 Hanover Road, Cincinnati, OH 45240 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Final arrangements entrusted to Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 19, 2019