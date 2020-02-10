|
Patricia Hennigan
Ft. Thomas - Patricia Hennigan, 81, of Fort Thomas, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Pat worked for the IRS for twenty years. She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish in Newport, KY. Pat had volunteered at St. Luke / St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas and at the schools her children had attended; St. Stephen Grade School, Newport Central Catholic and Our Lady of Providence High School. She enjoyed getting together with her friends and former classmates for their monthly lunches and monthly Homemakers Club. Pat was born October 29, 1938 in Newport, KY to the late Harry and Jeanette "Janet" (nee: Lovette) Kelley. She was preceded in death by her Husband, David E. Hennigan on April 13, 2013. She is survived by her Daughter, Karen (Jim) Wiesman, Sons, William Hennigan, Steven (Mary Kathryn) Hennigan, Kelly Hennigan, Casey (Kim) Hennigan, Carey (Becky) Hennigan, Ten Grandchildren and Four Great Grandchildren. Visitation 10:00 am to 11:00 am, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish, 825 Washington Ave., Newport, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am at Holy Spirit Parish, with Msgr. William F. Cleves, officiating. Memorials are suggested to the , 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020