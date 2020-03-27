|
Patricia Hollenkamp
Burlington - Patricia "Pat" Hollenkamp was a beautiful, vivacious light in the world. She was fun loving, caring and a wonderful wife, mom and maw maw. Born in Latonia, Pat grew up in Northern Kentucky and graduated from Holy Cross High School. She had a passion for music and dancing. This led her to meet her future husband, Don, at the Fenway Club in Cincinnati. The two hit it off and were married for 59 years. They were one-month shy of their 60th, when Pat passed away at Boonespring Nursing Home on March 27, 2020. During their marriage they had three children. Pat was a caring mother, joining the PTA, participating in school events and taking her children on family vacations. She and Don continued their travels after their children were grown. They visited the likes of Las Vegas and Texas amongst other places. They enjoyed dining out together and frequenting the local casinos. During her working years, Pat sold real estate. She enjoyed the social nature of it and liked attending events for real estate agents. Pat was the matriarch of her family; a pinnacle. She will be sorely missed by those she leaves behind; husband, Donald; children, Donald Hollenkamp Jr., Daniel (Judy) Hollenkamp and Pamela Lidyard; sisters, Dot Beckerich and Mary (Robert) Webster, granddaughter, Devinne Kelly and several nieces and nephews. Pat joins her parents Raymond and Adeline Heuser in death. There will be a Private Burial for Pat at Burlington Cemetery. Donations in Pats name can be made to the 644 Linn St. #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul 2655 Crescent Springs Road, Covington, KY 41017. Online condolences can be left at Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020