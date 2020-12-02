1/
Patricia Jaeger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Jaeger

Green Twp. - Patricia Jaeger (nee Linz) beloved wife of the late Philip "Joe" Jaeger. Loving mother of Joseph Jaeger, Janet (Bill) O'Callaghan, Jennifer (Tony) Richardson and Jill (Scott Ruswick) Barlow. Devoted grandmother of Andrew Jaeger, Hannah and Spencer Freed and Austin, Zach and Tyler Richardson. Dear sister of Rosemary (Daniel) Rieder, Sr. Janet Linz, Linda (the late Bill) Brandt, Gilbert (Jan) Linz, Richard (Kate) Linz and the late Bill (living Anna) Linz. Also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. Passed away November 30, 2020. Age 76 years. Our mother was the most supportive person you could have wanted for a mom - genuinely happy for our accomplishments - big or small. She will be greatly missed by all of us who experienced her welcoming smile and her infectious and contagious laugh. What earth has lost, heaven has gained. Visitation Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 A.M. at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave., Westwood. Followed by funeral mass at 11:00 A.M. at St. Ignatius Church, 5222 North Bend Rd. Go to saintI.org to live stream the funeral mass. Burial Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sisters of St. Francis, Oldenburg at P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN 47036. neidhardminges.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved