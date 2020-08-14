Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Jean Meder



Cincinnati - Patricia Jean Meder, (née Sweeney), age 82, passed away on May 9, 2020, beloved wife of the late Richard L. Meder, loving mother of Jaclyn (Dick) Ruzsa, Judith James, Teresa (John) Kanis, Trish (Steve) Yards, Dick (Tina) Meder, John (Michelle) Meder, Chrissie (Jim) McHugh, Katy (Dan) Bair. A Memorial Mass will take place on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00am at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 7820 Beechmont Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45255. A Celebration of Life will follow the Memorial Mass. Masks are required.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store