Patricia Jean Stanghetti (nee Florimonte), 69, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23rd 2020.

Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Mary Florimonte; treasured wife of James Raymond Stanghetti; loving mother of Michele (Lars) Stanghetti-Di Scenza, Nicole Stanghetti, and Angela (Justin) Aghajanian; cherished grandmother of Lena, Ethan, Anastasia and Pearl; and dear sister of Nancy (James) Flowers and Michael (Susan) Florimonte. Also survived by many Nieces, Nephews and Cousins whom she adored. Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Patricia and James were married for 48 years.

There will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Patti's memory to: .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 11, 2020
