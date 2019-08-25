|
Patricia Jo Turner
Newport - Patricia Jo Turner, 57, of Newport, KY, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Born on March 26, 1962 in Ft. Thomas, KY, she was the daughter of Mitchell and the late Betty Griffith. She enjoyed playing Bingo and Poker. In addition to her mother, Patricia was preceded in death by her life-partner: Billy Bradshaw and granddaughter: Ashlee Rison. Patricia is survived by her sons: Dennis Griffith, Alex Griffith and Tyler Turner; daughter: Tiffany Griffith; brothers: Ronnie (Linda) Griffith and Dennis Griffith; sisters: Kimberly (Jesse) Turner and Lana Griffith; 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. A Memorial service will take place on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at New Macedonia Baptist Church, 1143 Central Avenue, Newport, KY 41071. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019