Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mt. Washington Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Kappel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia (Kalfas) Kappel

Obituary Condolences

Patricia (Kalfas) Kappel Obituary
Patricia Kappel (nee Kalfas)

Cincinnati - Patricia Kappel (nee Kalfas) died surrounded by her family, peacefully on April 16, 2019. Born in Hazard, Kentucky to Martha Hicks and Stavros Kalfas, Patricia was proud of her roots as a "country girl, from the mountains". Together with her family, Patricia ultimately moved to Cincinnati where she later married Frank F. Kappel, Jr. Unconditionally, Patricia and Frank loved their four children, Steven (Susan), Theodore "Ted" (Kimberly), Katina (Thomas) and Andrew (Denise), their ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. For more than 40 years, Patricia was a licensed cosmetologist and served residents of the Mt. Washington community. Also, an avid golfer, Patricia was known as "One Putt Pat" by her friends on various golf leagues. Preceded in death by Frank F. Kappel, Jr., her spouse, and sisters Despina "Nina" Speairs and Frossinia "Kitty" Miller. Service at TP WHITE & SONS Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington on Mon. April 22, at 3 PM. Visitation on Mon. from 2 to 3 PM. Burial immediately following at the Mt. Washington Cemetery. Celebration of Patricia's life will continue at the American Legion Post 318, 6660 Clough Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio. Memorials to are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now