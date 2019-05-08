Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
3006 W. 8th St
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Price Hill - Kiffmeyer, Patricia (nee Fessler), devoted wife of the late James C. Kiffmeyer, loving mother of James G. Kiffmeyer, Diane (Thomas) Brunst, cherished grandmother of Robert Brunst, Timothy (Kelly) Brunst and great grandmother of Lincoln Brunst. Passed away May 5, 2019 at the age of 90. Visitation Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238 from 6 to 8 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 AM at Holy Family Church, 3006 W. 8th St, Cincinnati, OH 45205. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Holy Family Food Pantry, 3006 W. 8th St, Cincinnati, OH 45205 or S.P.C.A, 11900 Conrey Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249. www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 8, 2019
