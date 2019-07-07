Services
Patricia L. Ahr

Green Twp. - Patricia "Pat" L. Ahr (nee Denier), beloved wife of the late Elmore B. Ahr Jr., devoted mother of Karen Folz, Douglas (Rachael) Ahr, Julie (Jim) Coughlin and Brian (Jennifer) Ahr, loving grandmother of Jessica Folz (Kenny) Yarusso, Natalie, Olivia and Lindsay Coughlin, Brayden, Jaylee and Bennett Ahr, great-grandmother of Madison Yarusso, dear sister of Dennis (Sue Ann) Denier, Sandy Feldhaus, Pam (Steve) Davis, the late Diane (Frank) Herbort and the late Kathleen Denier, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the age of 81. Memorial Mass will take place at St. James Church - White Oak on Monday (July 15) at 10am. Following the Memorial Mass, a celebration of Pat's life will take place at Clovernook Country Club from 12pm - 4pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203, The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Road - Suite 221, Columbus, Ohio 43220 or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 7, 2019
