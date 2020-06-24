Patricia L. Hudepohl
Patricia L. Hudepohl

Cincinnati - Our very own angel on earth, Patricia L Hudepohl (Koerner), passed peacefully in her home on Jun 23rd at the age of 80 surrounded by her loving family. Pat dedicated her selfless, giving, and caring personality into being a Registered Nurse until turning those rare and wonderful traits into the most important of jobs this world has to offer of being a mother.

Survived by her devoted husband of 56 years, Jim Hudepohl; her 3 loving girls Lisa Roehm, Lori Scroggins, and Linda Rack; and her 2 sons Jim and Joe Hudepohl. Cherished by 14 adoring grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, Pat is the standard we all should strive to be as a spouse, parent, grandparent, and friend!

Although a cloud hangs over the Hudepohl family today, we know our Ray of Sunshine will be the light behind the brightness which awaits us all. Nanny will be dearly missed and in all our hearts until we have the joy of seeing her again. Private services will be held for the family. Please direct any gifts or donations to Hospice of Cincinnati or St. Vivian Church. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
