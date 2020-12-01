Patricia L. "Pat" Jung
Ft. Wright - Patricia Louise Jung (nee Kearns) passed away on November 28th, 2020 at UC Hospital. She was 79 years old. She was the loving wife of Jack who preceded her in death. She is survived by her three daughters Missy Robinson (Kenny), Beth Moriarity (Pat) and Julie Paulsen (Ryan). Her pride and joy were her 5 grandchildren - Patrick, Mia, Parker, Max and Peyton. She is also survived by her sisters Rose Wood, Margie Tranter, Ellie Denigan, and brothers John Kearns and Bob Kearns. She will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews and long time high school friends. She worked at St Elizabeth for over 25 years. Pat was a loving and dedicated mother first and foremost. She loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed a gin martini every night. She had an infectious laugh that will be missed by all who knew her. Her life was a living example of how to live with grace, perseverance and strength. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com