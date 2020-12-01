1/1
Patricia L. "Pat" Jung
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia L. "Pat" Jung

Ft. Wright - Patricia Louise Jung (nee Kearns) passed away on November 28th, 2020 at UC Hospital. She was 79 years old. She was the loving wife of Jack who preceded her in death. She is survived by her three daughters Missy Robinson (Kenny), Beth Moriarity (Pat) and Julie Paulsen (Ryan). Her pride and joy were her 5 grandchildren - Patrick, Mia, Parker, Max and Peyton. She is also survived by her sisters Rose Wood, Margie Tranter, Ellie Denigan, and brothers John Kearns and Bob Kearns. She will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews and long time high school friends. She worked at St Elizabeth for over 25 years. Pat was a loving and dedicated mother first and foremost. She loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed a gin martini every night. She had an infectious laugh that will be missed by all who knew her. Her life was a living example of how to live with grace, perseverance and strength. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association. Online condolences may be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Middendorf Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved