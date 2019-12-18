|
|
Patricia L. Manegold
Colerain Twp. - MANEGOLD
Patricia "Patty" L. (nee Klare); Beloved wife of Jerry Manegold; Beloved mother of Margaret "Maggie" (Brad) Dillman, Molly (Bret) Schnieber and Amy (Bryan) Reed; Devoted grandmother of Olivia Dillman, Hanna Schnieber, Kean Schnieber, Emily Dillman and Ireland Reed; Sister of Joe (Linda) Klare, Jerry Klare, Jeff (Barb) Klare; Sister-in-law of Robey Klare; Also survived by many nieces and nephews; Preceded in death by her parents John and Margaret (nee Lundrigan) Klare, brother John Klare and sister-in- law Linda Klare; Passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the age of 77; Resident of Colerain Twp.; She was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters Marian-Court #2126; Visitation will be held at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd., North College Hill (45239) on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 from 10:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM with burial to follow at St. Aloysius Cemetery, Shandon; In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Reed Family Special Needs Trust.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019