Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Schlasinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia L. Schlasinger


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery
Patricia L. Schlasinger Obituary
Patricia L. Schlasinger

Covington - 70 of Covington, Kentucky passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. She worked for TSA as an agent for 4 years and lovingly fostered children for 15 years through the Medical Fragile Foster Care Program. She is survived by her children Mark and Catie Schlasinger; sister Barbara Caswell; brother Terry Lehmann; many extended family and friends. Patricia is preceded in death by her husband Clarence Schlasinger; brothers Bobby and Brian Zai. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 11am until time of Funeral Service at 1pm. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now