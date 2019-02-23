|
|
Patricia L. Schlasinger
Covington - 70 of Covington, Kentucky passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospice. She worked for TSA as an agent for 4 years and lovingly fostered children for 15 years through the Medical Fragile Foster Care Program. She is survived by her children Mark and Catie Schlasinger; sister Barbara Caswell; brother Terry Lehmann; many extended family and friends. Patricia is preceded in death by her husband Clarence Schlasinger; brothers Bobby and Brian Zai. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 11am until time of Funeral Service at 1pm. Burial will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019