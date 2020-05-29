Patricia Larkins
Cincinnati - Larkins, Patricia Ann (nee Kinney) devoted wife of the late Robert Larkins. Loving mother of Susan and her husband Jon McNulty. Passed away, May 29, 2020 at the age of 89. Committal Service will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 1:30 PM at St. Joseph Cemetery, 4500 Foley Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238. 513-251-3310. Meet at cemetery office. www.meyergeiser.com.
Cincinnati - Larkins, Patricia Ann (nee Kinney) devoted wife of the late Robert Larkins. Loving mother of Susan and her husband Jon McNulty. Passed away, May 29, 2020 at the age of 89. Committal Service will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 1:30 PM at St. Joseph Cemetery, 4500 Foley Road, Cincinnati, OH 45238. 513-251-3310. Meet at cemetery office. www.meyergeiser.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to May 31, 2020.