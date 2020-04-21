|
Patricia Luken
Western Hills - Patricia Ann Luken (nee Imholte), beloved wife of the late Stanley F Luken and the late Milton H Goedde, loving mother of Debbie (Greg) Frede, Dan (Carol) Luken, Doug Luken and the late David Luken, devoted grandmother of Amy (Dave) Sharon, Angela (Mike) Wilson, Andrew (Becky) Frede, Alex (Sierra) Frede, Mike (Gina) Maury and Elizabeth (David) Ingram and 14 great grandchildren, sister of Joseph (Mary Beth) Imholte, Mary Jo (Will) Fliehman, Margie Imholte, Rick (Janet) Imholte and the late Jim (late Stella) Imholte. 1959 Graduate of Seton High School. Retired from US Bank. Died, Sunday, April 19, 2020 age 79. Visitation, funeral mass and burial will be scheduled later when large gatherings are allowed. Please make donations to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 3450 Lumardo Drive, Cincinnati (45238). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020