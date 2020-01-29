|
Patricia Lynn Rowland
(nee Eisenecher) peacefully passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was 70 years old. Patricia - or Patti to friends - was born and raised in Cincinnati and had a long career as a hairdresser and salon owner in Western Hills. Patti was a bright soul who built her reputation on being an excellent listener and avid storyteller. Patti was adored by lifelong colleagues, clients, friends, and of course, family. Patti is the loving mother of John (Sarah) Rowland, Stephanie Bornick and Allison Rowland, and the precious Mimi of Beckham Bornick. Patti is also the dear sister of William (Vivian) Eisenecher, Nancy (Paul) Behrens and the late John Eisenecher, and beloved daughter of the late William and Mary Ellen Eisenecher. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2:00 pm until time of memorial service at 3:00 pm at the Vitt, Stermer and Anderson Funeral Home 3425 Harrison Avenue in Cheviot. Following, the family will also host a gathering to celebrate Patti from 4pm to 6pm at Patti's favorite place in Cheviot, Maury's Tiny Cove. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020