Patricia Marie Pringle
Hebron - Patricia Marie Shackleford Pringle, 76 years of age, entered into eternal rest of Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama, to the late Harry Frank and Edith Marie Shackleford . Patricia is preceded in death by her brother, Tom Schackleford, and her grandson, Brandon Cranor. Left to mourn her passing are her children, Cheri Thomas, Scott Cranor (Shelly), and Lisa Ramos (Jesse); her sister, Carol Skurka (Charles "Chuck"); her 10 Grandchildren and 12 Great-Grandchildren. Patricia was a woman of strong faith, she was encouraging, selfless, generous, and always willing to lend a helping hand. She enjoyed gardening, home improvement projects and time spent with family and friends. Visitation will take place on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 3920 Petersburg Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005, beginning at 4:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 6:00 p.m. Stith Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at:
www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 2, 2019