Patricia Maxine
Patricia Maxine (Nee: Shook). Beloved wife of Robert Alexander. Devoted mother of Tony M. (Marthe) Alexander and Stephanie D. (Dave) Harrison. Cherished grandmother of Lily A. Harrison. Dear sister of Ron (Mary) and Doug Shook. Loving daughter of the late Max and Mabel Ruth (Nee: Duncan) Shook. Passed away on July 2, 2020 at the age of 70. Visitation will take place at Radel Funeral Home 650 Neeb Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45238 451-8800 from 6:00PM to 9:00PM on Tues. July7. Funeral services will take place at Shiloh United Methodist Church 5261 Foley Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45238 on Weds. July 8, starting at 10:00AM followed by social reception in John Wesley Hall on the Church premises. In Lieu of Flowers memorials, should be directed to the La Salle High School Veterans Scholarship Fund. www.radelfuneral.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
