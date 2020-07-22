1/1
Patricia McCane
{ "" }
Patricia McCane

Hebron - Patricia McCane (McAvoy), 57 of Hebron, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was a card dealer at the casino for many years. Pattie was very much a woman of God. She taught Sunday school for over 20 years, as well as CCD teaching, and was in every other activity she could volunteer for at St. Henry and Immaculate Heart of Mary. Pattie was a family woman and loved her grandchildren dearly. She will be truly missed. She is survived by her husband of 37 years: James McCane, children: Kelly McCane of Burlington, Steven McCane of IN, Diana (Benjamin) Sepate of Independence, Rebecca McCane of Hebron, Johnathan Russell, grandchildren: Kali, Kamden, Jameson, Abigail, and many other relatives and friends. Pattie was preceded in death by her parents: William and Dorothy McAvoy and brothers: William McAvoy and Robert McAvoy. A visitation will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Linnemann Funeral Home, Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately by the family. Interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorial contributions can be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary. Online condolences may be left at www.LinnemannFuneralHomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
