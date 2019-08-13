Services
Gilligan-Siefke-Grueter Funeral Home
3671 Warsaw Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45205
(513) 921-0302
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Heritage Room of the Motherhouse at Mount Saint Joseph
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Motherhouse Chapel
Sister Patricia McNally S.c.

Sister Patricia McNally S.c. Obituary
Sister Patricia McNally, S.C.

Mount St. Joseph - Sister Patricia McNally, S.C., beloved member of the Sisters of Charity, dear sister of Rosemary Ryan and the late John McNally. Survived by a nieces and nephews. Departed Friday, August 2, 2019 at age 93. The Sisters of Charity and family members will receive guests in the Heritage Room of the Motherhouse at Mount Saint Joseph on Tuesday, August 13 from 2 pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 3 pm in the Motherhouse Chapel. Burial will follow in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Memorials to the Sisters of Charity Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount Saint Joseph, OH 45051. Condolences may be expressed at:

GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019
