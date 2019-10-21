|
Patricia Meiszer
Anderson Township - Patricia "Patty" (nee Niehoff), aged 90, passed away Sunday, October 20th surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her late husband, Robert "Bob" Meiszer, a Homicide Detective for the Cincinnati Police Department. Patty was born to the late Hilda and Gregory Niehoff, May 9,1929 in Norwood, Ohio. Patty graduated from Norwood High School and went on to work in various capacities in banking. After working 13 years for Trans Ohio Financial Savings and Loan she retired in June 1983. Patricia was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Police Ladies Auxiliary, until Pat and Bob retired to Siesta Key, Florida in 1983. Pat and Bob enjoyed their time in the Sunshine State entertaining family and friends and always finding time for many rounds of golf. Pat and Bob were married for 43 years. Patricia is survived by her three children: Linda (Dave) Willer, LuAnn (the late Earl)Daugherty, Dean (Sue) Meiszer, six grandchildren, Jason (Tina) Willer, Brian (Heather) Willer, Laura (Matt) Salts, Cristin (Mark) Grissom, Nick (Elizabeth) Meiszer, Natalie Meiszer, and nine great-grandchildren. Pat will be missed by all who called her: Mom, Grandma, Gigi and Friend. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, from 9AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial, 10AM at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 7754 Montgomery Rd. (45236). Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: Ohio Health Foundation Hospice/Kobacker House (Ohiohealth.com/Foundation); (StJude.org). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019