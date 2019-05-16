Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Crown Hill Cemetery
11825 Pippin Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Merfert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia (Weber-Kiehborth) Merfert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia (Weber-Kiehborth) Merfert Obituary
Patricia Merfert (Weber-Kiehborth)

- - Pat went to be with the lord on May 02 2019. She was a devoted wife to Walter Merfert who preceded her in death, loving mother to Kevin, Kelly, Cheri, Todd, and Randy, proud Grandmother of 14 grand children and Great grandmother to 12 great grand children. Memorial Service will be held at the Crown Hill Cemetery 11825 Pippin Road Cincinnati Ohio 45231, on the 18th of May, 2019 at 1130 am. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the in Pat's name.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.