Patricia Murphy
Cold Spring - Patricia M. Murphy (nee: Moellman), 69, of Cold Spring, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Patti was a Registered Nurse and most recently had worked at U.C. Medical Center. Patti was born May 26, 1950 in Covington, KY to the late Paul Moellman and Catherine (nee: Koester) Moellman. She is survived by her Husband, Michael R. Murphy, Sons, Matt (Stefanie) Kreilein, Michael J. (Stephanie) Murphy, Grandchildren, Elsie Kreilein, Graham Murphy, Teddy Kreilein, Brooks Murphy, Sisters, Cathy (Larry) Schultz, Janie (Wayne) Detisch & Brother, Paul "Buz" Moellman. Patti is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, and her canine pal, Deniro. Memorial Service will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorials are suggested to the Lupus Foundation of America, Greater Ohio Chapter; 12930 Chippewa Road; Brecksville, OH 44141. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020