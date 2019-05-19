|
Patricia Murphy Heim
Cincinnati - Patricia Heim (nee Murphy) Beloved wife of Bernard J. Heim for 66 years. Dear mother of Terri Heim, Michael C. (Melinda) Heim, Christopher J. Heim and Scott P. (Michelle) Heim. Loving grandmother of Jay and Katie Heim; Cameron and Matthew Heim; Trevor and Megan Heim. Sister of Nancy Lee Breeden. Passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. Age 84 years. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Monday, May 20 from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 12 Noon. Entombment will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 19, 2019