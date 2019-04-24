Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Cleves, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Needom-Horan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Needom-Horan

Obituary Condolences

Patricia Needom-Horan Obituary
Patricia Needom-Horan

Cleves - Patricia R Needom-Horan, beloved wife of the late Robert Needom and the late John Horan, loving mother of Debbie (Peter) Eduardo, Pamela (Thomas) Bogenschutz and Jeff (Jill) Needom, grandmother of 6, great grandmother of 7, sister of William Bacon and the late George Bacon. Retired from Hamilton County Job and Family Services. Died, Friday, April 19, 2019 age 84. Graveside services, Saturday, April 27, 10:30 AM, Maple Grove Cemetery, Cleves. Please make donations to the . Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now