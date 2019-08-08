Services
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Chapel
Cincinnati - Patricia Nicheols age 76 passed away surrounded by her loved ones on 8/6/19. She was born to Walter and Rita Cartwright. She married the love of her life James Nicheols of 54 yrs. Pat chose to stay home and raise their 2 daughters. She is survived by her daughter Michele Hazenfield and husband Jeff Hazenfield and her 2 grandsons Matthew Jones and Damon Jones and great granddaughter Annabelle Krummen. She is also survived by her sisters Leanne Milian and Jeri Edmunds, nieces, nephew and many cousins. A service will be held at Mt. Moriah Chapel on 8/9/10 at 11:00 am and refreshments afterwards at the freedom hall.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 8, 2019
