Services
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Mother of God Catholic Church
Covington, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Mother of God Catholic Church
Florence - Patricia A. O'Hara, 83, of Florence, KY passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019 at Madonna Manor. She was a teacher and grade school librarian at Cincinnati Public Schools for 24 years. Pat was also a member of the Boone County Garden Club, volunteered at Dinsmore Homestead, and she enjoyed gardening, going to plays and the ballet, and traveling with her husband, Tom. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Rosalind Gallagher; and her sister, Rosalind Schneider. Pat is survived by her husband of 62 years, Tom O'Hara; her children, Maureen Riehemann, Colleen Long, Rob (Ann) O'Hara, and Peggy O'Hara; and her sisters, Mary Ellen (Tom) Schreiber and Michelle Reibling. She also leaves behind her 8 loving grandchildren. Visitation will be on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 11:30AM-12:00PM at Mother of God Catholic Church in Covington. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 12:05PM at the church. Burial at Mother of God Cemetery in Latonia, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to: Parish Kitchen P.O. Box 1234 Covington, KY 41012 or The Dinsmore Homestead Foundation 5656 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005. Online Condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 13, 2019
