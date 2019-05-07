|
Patricia Osborne
Cincinnati - Patricia Osborne passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 at her daughter's home surrounded by family, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
She leaves her daughters, Shanna Osborne (Dan Smith) and Monica (William) Barrett; two grandchildren, Sophie and AJ Barrett; sister, Wilma Parker, brother Marvin (Kristi) Trapp and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Vivian Trapp, brother, Alan Trapp and sister, Gloria Moore.
Born July 21, 1941, Patricia was a life-long resident of Northern Kentucky. She was a gifted seamstress and created beautiful window treatments, pillows and other home goods. She loved to crochet, read, dance, play euchre, garden and discuss politics. Her main focus and true joy in life was always her family.
Memorials may be made in her honor to . A private Celebration of Life and scattering of ashes will be held at a later time.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 7, 2019