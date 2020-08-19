1/
Patricia Osterkamp
Patricia Osterkamp

Taylor's Creek - Patricia Burg Osterkamp, beloved wife of the late Elmer W Osterkamp, loving mother of Kathy (Rick) Murphy, Jeff (Jenny) Osterkamp and Kim (Jerry) Lawson, grandmother of Nick (Lauren) and Michael Murphy, Melissa (Jordan) Meece, Chris (Emily) and Ryan (Erin) Osterkamp, Scott, Sean (Mary) and Mitch Lawson, great grandmother of Mia, CJ, Nora, Aubrey, Addison, Harper, Brooks, Eli and Noah "on the way", sister of Mike, Jerry and Jim Burg. Retired, Little Flower School cafeteria manager. Died, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 age 90. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Friday, 6 PM to 8 PM. Funeral Mass, Saturday, 10:00 AM, St Therese Little Flower Church. Per Archdioceses rules, social distancing is expected and masks are required. Burial to follow in New St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Copper Rd (45242). Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Therese Little Flower Church
Funeral services provided by
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
