1/1
Patricia Payne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Payne

Finneytown - (nee Long) Beloved wife of the late Richard C. Payne. Loving mother of Lynne (Tim) Spears, Julie (Chip) Hyde, Rick (Kimberly) Payne and Michael (Sally) Payne. Dear grandmother of Kate (Kyle), Tom, Patricia, Nate (Laurie), Elizabeth (Dan), Nick (Joanna), Rick, Parker, Charlie, Daniel, Dylan, Zachary and great-grandmother of 6. Patty was a life-long learner, dedicated teacher, and volunteer. She was active for many years at church serving as a Deacon, knitting ministry, the 50 Plus and Hospitality Committee. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. Passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Age 89. A private graveside service will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery. A Celebration of Patty's Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Payne Family Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o the Finneytown Schools Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 317647 Cinti, OH 45231 or Northminster Presbyterian Church, 703 Compton Rd., Cinti, OH 45231. Condolences may be made to the family at vittstermeranderson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved