Patricia Pharr
Montgomery - Patricia S. Pharr, passed away Saturday October 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George M Pharr III, devoted mother of Dr. George M. (Marilyn) Pharr IV of College Station, TX and Thomas Lindsey (Pamela) Pharr of Ft Wright, KY, dear grandmother of Sean (Meredith), Mathew (Kate), Aaron (Kirsten) and Adam Pharr, and dear great-grandmother of Mathew, Emma, Henry, Huxley and Graham Pharr. Services at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to Neediest Kids of All. Arrangements by Strawser Funeral Home, guest book at www.strawserfuneralhome.com