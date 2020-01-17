|
|
Patricia Phelps
Alexandria - Patricia Gale Phelps (nee Hawkins), age 80, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center, Edgewood, KY. Pat was the owner operator of Dependable Tree Service in Alexandria, KY and was a long time member of Persimmon Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Phelps and her children: Tammy McNew, Sharon Collins, Sheril Price and Frank Santini Jr.; grandchildren, Mia Santini and Frank Santini. Patricia is survived by two sons, Huston Haynes and Joey Santini; two daughters, Lisa Hensley and Misty Callahan (Jerry); son-in-law, Danny McNew; also survived by four special granddaughters, Samantha, Faith, Tammy and Summer; numerous other grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21st from 10am until time of Funeral Service at 1pm at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY. Interment will follow in Persimmon Grove Cemetery, Alexandria, KY. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020