Services
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Schrier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia R. Schrier

Add a Memory
Patricia R. Schrier Obituary
Patricia R. Schrier

Cincinnati - Passed peacefully on July 31, 2019 at the age of 100. She is the devoted wife of the late Rodney "Earl" Schrier, or Findlay Ohio. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Monday August 5th, from 11 AM until time of funeral service at 12 Noon, all at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home 2880 Boudinot Avenue at Queen City Avenue 45238. For more information, please visit: www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now