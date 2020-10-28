Patricia Rucker
Madison - Mrs. Patricia Rowena (Dailey) Rucker, age 86, of Madison, Indiana, and the daughter of the late Maurice Anthony and Rowena Elizabeth (Wells) Dailey, was born on January 30, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois. She was a 1951 graduate of St. Henry's High School in Erlanger, Kentucky. She obtained a bachelor of science degree in Sociology from Villa Madonna College (now known as Thomas More University) in Crestview Hills, Kentucky. During her time at college, she met the love of her life, Warren Rayburn Rucker, to whom she was united in marriage on June 11, 1955 in Erlanger, Kentucky. After moving to Madison in 1959, she was a homemaker and took great pride in raising their ten children. She was a longtime member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, and a former member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Madison Elk's Lodge. Every day, she would go to the gym and enjoy coffee with friends. She enjoyed going to dinner with friends, playing cards and games with her family, hosting family gatherings, and caring for her cat, Butterscotch, who was the light of her life. Mrs. Rucker passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
Her life will be cherished by her children: Warren R. Rucker and his wife, Sharon of Madison, Marc A. Rucker and his wife, Linda, of Franklin, Indiana, Maureen "Reenie" Getz and her husband, Gary, of Madison; Erin Rucker of Willis, Texas; Michelle Finnegan and her husband, Aaron, of Madison, Christopher Rucker and his wife, Karen of Charlottesville, Virginia; Robert F. Rucker and his wife, Tara, of Franklin; and Laura Rucker of Indianapolis, Indiana; her brothers: Jim Dailey and his wife, Sally of Dayton, Ohio, Tony Dailey and his wife, Patty of Edgewood, Kentucky, and Joe Dailey of Crestview Hills, Kentucky; her sisters: Maureen Bessler and her husband, Ed of Fort Mitchell, Kentucky and Virginia Beasley and her husband, Phil of Bellefontaine, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Madison Mayor Warren Rucker, M. D. who passed away on December 18, 1995; her son, Deron Patrick Rucker who passed away on July 23, 1995; her daughter, Monica Marie Rucker who passed away on January 16, 2001; and her grandson, Kennedy Wells Rayburn Rucker who passed away on November 18, 2011.
Reverend Christopher Craig will conduct the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 413 E. Second Street, Madison with interment to follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Madison. Friends and family may call at the Lytle Welty Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Vail Chapel, Madison's Hilltop from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020, and from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM on Saturday at the funeral home. The rosary will be prayed at 7:30 PM on Friday at the funeral home.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Kennedy Rucker Scholarship Fund. Contributions may be made at the Lytle Welty Funeral Homes or at lytlewelty.com