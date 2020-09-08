1/1
Patricia Schepker Pulver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Schepker Pulver

Erlanger - Patricia Schepker Pulver. Born April 30, 1935, died peacefully in St. Elizabeth Hospice Care at The Seasons of Alexandria on September 7, 2020. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Al and Marian Lubrecht, her sister Catherine Schutte and brother Joseph Lubrecht, and her husband Paul F. Schepker, stepsons Paul Jr., David and Donald, and stepdaughters Judy and Mary Carol Schepker, grandson Jason Schepker, and nephew James Lubrecht. Patricia is survived by her sister Lois Seissiger (Joseph), stepdaughters-in-law Vivian Schepker and Sue Schepker, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her nephews, Joseph, Robert and Thomas Lubrecht, and Dave Landwehr, and nieces, Mary Beth Grant, Patricia Holt, Laurie Murray, Jennifer Weinberg and Susan Stewart, and many great-nephews and great-nieces. Patricia lived her life sharing her faith through her beautiful voice and musical talent as a gift of service in every parish to which she belonged. Visitation Saturday, September 12th from 9:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 2409 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Memorials may be made to, Norton Children's Hospital, 231 E. Chestnut St. Louisville, KY 40202. Online condolences can be made at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Middendorf Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved