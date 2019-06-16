Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
348 Dudley Rd
Edgewood, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
348 Dudley Rd
Edgewood, KY
Edgewood - Patricia A. Schulte. Passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Patricia is survived by her husband, Kenneth R. Schulte; children, Susann Schulte, Katie (Jeff) Crouch, David Schulte, Melissa (Steve) Huff and Kevin Schulte; grandchildren, Maura, Meggie, Mia and Merryn Crouch and Zoe Huff; brothers, Donald (Lyn) Bornhorst and Paul Bornhorst. Visitation Tuesday, June 18th from 10:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am at St. Pius X Church 348 Dudley Rd. Edgewood, KY 41017. Interment St. John Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. Online condolences at, www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 16 to June 17, 2019
