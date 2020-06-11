Patricia Smith
Milford - SMITH, Mrs. Patricia, age 88, passed away on June 10, 2020. Patricia was born in Cincinnati, OH to Quincy and Pearl Randall. Patricia married Robert Smith, and he preceded her in death in 2006. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Charles Randall, James Randall, and Bill Randall, sisters; Christine Todd and Alta Hallgath. Patricia is survived by her children; Becky (Bob) Shaw, Randy Smith, Rob Smith, Russ Smith, 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandkids, sisters; Alma Robb, Joyce Hunt, and Joan Bassett, and many extended relatives and friends. Services for Mrs. Patricia Smith will be private due to current restrictions. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be directed to the Susan G. Komen https://ww5.komen.org/Donate/Donate.html or Queen City Hospice https://www.queencityhospice.com/donate/ Online condolences can be left at www.AMGFuneralHome.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.