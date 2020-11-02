Patricia Squibb
Greendale - Our beloved Mother passed away suddenly this recent Halloween morning. She will be dearly missed and loved by her incredible friends and family. Please take a moment to tell those who are close or important to you that you love them. She is survived by her 4 children, Jane Lee (Christian) Hartwell, Nathaniel (Angela) Squibb, Ann (Brian) Coleman, David (Amanda) Squibb; 2 brothers, Jos F (Liz) Russell, Mark Russell; sister, Mary Lynn Phelps; 13 grandchildren, Jordan, Clayton, Chase, Nathan, Abigail, Kayla, Nicholas, Aidan, Lilli, Peter, Emma, William, Luke; brother-in-law, Jerry Plaatje and sister-in-law Judy Plaatje. Visitation will be on Wed from 5-7 pm at Fitch-Denney Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Thurs at 11 am. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com