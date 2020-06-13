Patricia Suhr "Patty" Kuhn
Patricia "Patty" Suhr Kuhn

Finneytown - Patricia "Patty" Suhr Kuhn. Loving sister of the late Robert C. Suhr. Dear sister-in-law of Diane Suhr. Aunt of Stephanie (Andrew) Suhr Franklin, Ryan Suhr, and Brandon Suhr. Patty passed away on June 10, 2020 at the age of 69 years. Member of Northern Hills Christian Church. Enjoyed knitting and calling out #s at Bingo. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16th from 12 PM until time of the Funeral Service at 1 PM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45231. Interment to follow at Highland Cemetery (Ft. Mitchell, KY). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or to The Christian Village @ Mt. Healthy. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
JUN
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
