Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Turner


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Patricia Turner Obituary
Patricia Turner

Ludlow - Patricia H. Turner (nee Battaglia), 91, fortified by the last rites of the Holy Catholic Church, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Lodge Nursing and Rehab Center in Loveland, OH. Patricia was born in Cincinnati, OH on February 17, 1928 to the late Anthony and Helen Battaglia. She was a homemaker and is survived by her husband of 69 years Donald Turner, her children Joyce Dickey (Bill) of Loveland, OH, Don Turner of Kissimmee, FL, Linda Turner of Greenhills, OH, Beth Enneking (Greg) of Batesville, IN, grandchildren Craig Dickey (Traci), Aaron Enneking (Meredith), Scott Enneking (Holly and children), and Cara Enneking (fiancé Andre), great grandchildren Sadie Dickey and Cameron Dickey, and her sister Shirley Hoerlein (Bob). A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 11:30am until 12:30pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. Interment will be at Mother of God Cemetery in Latonia, KY. Memorial contributions can be sent to the , 644 Linn St. #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com. Our heartfelt thank you to all who cared for "Tricia" beloved wife and our dear mother during her extended illness, most notably all at the Lodge of Montgomery Independent Living and the Lodge Nursing and Rehab Center, Home Helpers Red Bank Road, Hospice of Cincinnati, and Marilee Fehr, helpmate to our family for almost three years. All will be remembered with gratitude for every smile, kindness, and gentle touch. Her last words "love you" and a soft "g'bye." The Turner Family
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now