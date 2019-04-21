|
Patricia Turner
Ludlow - Patricia H. Turner (nee Battaglia), 91, fortified by the last rites of the Holy Catholic Church, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Lodge Nursing and Rehab Center in Loveland, OH. Patricia was born in Cincinnati, OH on February 17, 1928 to the late Anthony and Helen Battaglia. She was a homemaker and is survived by her husband of 69 years Donald Turner, her children Joyce Dickey (Bill) of Loveland, OH, Don Turner of Kissimmee, FL, Linda Turner of Greenhills, OH, Beth Enneking (Greg) of Batesville, IN, grandchildren Craig Dickey (Traci), Aaron Enneking (Meredith), Scott Enneking (Holly and children), and Cara Enneking (fiancé Andre), great grandchildren Sadie Dickey and Cameron Dickey, and her sister Shirley Hoerlein (Bob). A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 11:30am until 12:30pm at Linnemann Funeral Home in Erlanger, KY. Interment will be at Mother of God Cemetery in Latonia, KY. Memorial contributions can be sent to the , 644 Linn St. #1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com. Our heartfelt thank you to all who cared for "Tricia" beloved wife and our dear mother during her extended illness, most notably all at the Lodge of Montgomery Independent Living and the Lodge Nursing and Rehab Center, Home Helpers Red Bank Road, Hospice of Cincinnati, and Marilee Fehr, helpmate to our family for almost three years. All will be remembered with gratitude for every smile, kindness, and gentle touch. Her last words "love you" and a soft "g'bye." The Turner Family
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019