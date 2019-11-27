Services
Covington - Patricia Louise "Pat" Vogel, 84, of Covington and formerly of Ft. Thomas, passed away on Monday, November 25th at Victorian at Riverside, Covington. She was a Homemaker and a member of St. Thomas Church, Ft. Thomas. Pat was also a member of the Brighten Center Guild, Newport. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert J. Vogel, Sr. and son, Robert J. Vogel, Jr. Pat is survived by her sons, Jeff (Leslie) & Chris (Kim) Vogel; brother, John (Rose) Mayer; 6 grandchildren, Scott, Lauren, Mike, Justin (Elena) & Abbey Vogel and Brittney (Zach)Hurtt and 4 great grandchildren, Joshua, Trevor, Eleanor & Lincoln. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Monday, December 2nd at Dobbling Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 3rd at St Thomas Church, Ft. Thomas with the interment to follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas. Memorials are suggested to the 5211 Madison Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45227 or Victorian at Riverside, C/O Covington Ladies Home, 702 Garrard Street, Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019
