|
|
Patricia Walsh
Wilder - Patricia "Pat" Walsh (nee Feltman), 71, of Wilder, KY, passed away Saturday at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, KY. Pat retired from AT&T after 33 years. She was a member of Saint Therese Church, Southgate, KY. Pat is survived by her husband, Gerald Walsh; sister and her husband, Janet and Larry Garlich; nephew, Mike Garlich; nephew and his wife and children: Brian and Teri Garlich, Corinne, Sarah and Henry; niece and her children: Shelly Kelley, Jimmy, David, Jessica and Nicole. Also survived by a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends. Memorial Mass 4:00 PM Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076. Memorials are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, C\O St Elizabeth Foundation, 1 Medical Village, Edgewood, KY 41017
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019