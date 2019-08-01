|
|
Patricia "Patty" Weber (nee Hall)
Fairfield - Patricia "Patty" Weber. Beloved wife of Len Weber for 14 years. Cherished daughter of the late Roy & the late Helen Hall. Devoted mother of the late Gary Fritz. Loving sister of the late Melvin Burbage, Michael J. Hall, Barbara (Steven) Hall Sauter, Sandra Hall, and the late Mark Hall. Also survived by a few nieces & nephews. Patty passed away on July 30, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2nd from 9 AM until time of the Funeral Service at 11 AM at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery (Hamilton, OH). Memorial donations can be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 1, 2019