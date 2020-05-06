Patricia WeinerWeiner, Patricia, nee Bartel, age 85, passed away May 6, 2020, beloved wife of 55 years to the late Charles Weiner, devoted mother of Terry Brodof, Ellen Miller-Shuler and Diane Kagarise , dear sister of Barbara Lefkowitz of Scarsdale, NY and sister-in-law of Bernice Winkler and the late Harold Winkler, loving grandmother of Matthew and Lauren Brodof, Eliza (Skylar) Berhim, Abigail Miller, Megan and Molly Kagarise, great grandmother of Riley Berhim, Madison Corrigan and Lucy Ridley, also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Congregation Etz Chaim or the Cincinnati Art Museum.